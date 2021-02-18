Creative Planning Makes New $202,000 Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nautilus by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 83.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

