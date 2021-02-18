Creative Planning Purchases 10,200 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

