Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 38,443 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.