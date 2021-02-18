Creative Planning Sells 35,500 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Creative Planning cut its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNTR stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

