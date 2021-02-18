Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

