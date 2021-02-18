Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,760 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17,608% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

