Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $160.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.