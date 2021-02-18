CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $150.03 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

