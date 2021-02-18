CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

