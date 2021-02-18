Critical Contrast: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Business Financial Services and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than City Bank.

Volatility & Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.70 $23.32 million $2.68 8.14 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

