Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.54 and last traded at C$15.83. 890,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,342,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

