Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $787.66. 653,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The stock has a market cap of $756.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $819.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

