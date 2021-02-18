Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.86 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.