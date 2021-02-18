Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $95.32. 356,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

