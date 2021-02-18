Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

