Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,446. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.