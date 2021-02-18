CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 14th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.