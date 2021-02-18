CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,468.0 days.

Shares of CEVMF opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.00.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

