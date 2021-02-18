Curio (CUR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curio has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Curio has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $66,207.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00062777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.81 or 0.00885695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00045164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.17 or 0.05026464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00017683 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.