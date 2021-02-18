CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.