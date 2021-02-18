CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. 15,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.