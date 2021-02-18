DA Davidson Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,275.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.00.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,425.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.65, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

