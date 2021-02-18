Dai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $310.71 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $310.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00852133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00034440 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.42 or 0.05093231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.