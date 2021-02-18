Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.47 ($74.67).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2,256.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.57. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

