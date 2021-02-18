Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 829 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in NetApp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,062 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in NetApp by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

