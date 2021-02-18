Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.