Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

