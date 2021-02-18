Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

FICO opened at $469.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.