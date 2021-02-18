Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SEA by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,582,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SEA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,351 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

SE opened at $268.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.88 and a 200 day moving average of $180.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.