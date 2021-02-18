Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 6380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.