Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE opened at $2.27 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.