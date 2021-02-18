Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

