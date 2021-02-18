Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $337,951.86 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

On Monday, December 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 3,507,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,529. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,545.15 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.