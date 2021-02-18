DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DaVita in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

