DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0005

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $101,504.70 and approximately $182.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get DecentBet alerts:

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

