Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $321.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

