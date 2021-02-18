Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 634,618 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.47.

About Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells oesophageal doppler haemodynamic monitoring systems under the TrueVue name in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It offers Doppler Probes that is used to measure a patient's blood flow and fluid status directly from the descending aorta during surgery and critical care; Loops plots aortic blood flow velocity and aortic blood pressure monitoring throughout every heartbeat; High Definition Impedance Cardiography, a non-invasive cardiac function and fluid status monitoring system for awake patients; and PressureWave, a pulse pressure wave algorithm for deriving haemodynamic parameters.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.