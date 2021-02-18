Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 3,047 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $214,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.