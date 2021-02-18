Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 515,183 shares.

DNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

