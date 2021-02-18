DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $9.30

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $242.56 million and $831,848.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00017949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00375415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00059853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00079850 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.00433630 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00174730 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.