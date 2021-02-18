DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.39

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 33472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get DermTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.