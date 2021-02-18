Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $16,362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 612,102 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,277 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 923,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

