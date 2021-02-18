Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.12 ($51.91).

Shares of DBAN opened at €38.85 ($45.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $584.46 million and a PE ratio of 65.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.57 and a 200 day moving average of €33.12. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 52-week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of €41.35 ($48.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

