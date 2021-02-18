Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $7.02 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $527,321.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00013557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

