DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,410. DexCom has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

