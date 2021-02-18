DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Trading 0.4% Higher

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 20,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,840 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

