DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.