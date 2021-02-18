Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 159,923 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $447,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.54. 56,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

