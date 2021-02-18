Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,702 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of SVB Financial Group worth $120,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.05 on Thursday, reaching $521.07. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,705. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $532.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.97. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

