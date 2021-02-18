Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $220.27 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Weyerhaeuser worth $220,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE WY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

